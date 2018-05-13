Police confirm killing of 17-year-old in Niger

The command’s Spokesman, ASP Muhammad Abubakar, told newsmen in Minna that the suspects would be arrested and charged to court.
Abubakar added that the deceased was left in a pool of blood after he was severely beating by the suspects who were still at large.
He said that the postmortem conducted on the deceased showed that he died as a result of complications from severe beating.
The spokesman assured that the full wrath of the law would be brought to bear on the culprits.