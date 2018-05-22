Osinbajo to attend African food and product exhibition

Home > News > Local >

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is to attend the African Food and Product Exhibition (AFPE) on Friday in Lagos, as part of efforts to promote the growth of the non-oil sector.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Ebuka Ugochukwu, Communications Executive, Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to the statement, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, CEOs of multinational firms and government agencies will also be in attendance to chart a course for the non-oil sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that AFPE is organised by the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC).

The AFPE themed: ‘Non-Oil Exports: Scaling up Productivity to Meet Global Demand’ is scheduled to hold on May 25 and 26.

According to the statement, the exhibition aims at promoting the development of trade, commerce, investment and industrial technological relationships between Nigeria and the US.

It also seeks to expose opportunities that would increase export sales by maximising the benefits of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

It said over 2500 attendees were expected at the programme within the two days period.

