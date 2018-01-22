OPC warns FG on herdsmen attacks after burning of Falae's farm

news

The Oodua People's Congress (OPC) has condemned the recent attack on Chief Olu Falae's farm by suspected herdsmen on Sunday, January 21, 2018.

In a statement issued by the publicity secretary of the Aare Gani Adams-led OPC, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin, on Monday, January 22, the group said Sunday's attack on the Afenifere leader's farm was wicked, rude and shocking.

The statement read, "The attack was a deliberate attempt by the suspected herdsmen to undermine the security of the country.

"With the recent attack, it is a strong signal that Nigerians, particularly, farmers are not safe in their farms.

"And this is not too good for the Federal government's drive and policy on diversification and promotion of agriculture as a major alternative for oil.

"The attack also came at a time when Nigerians are still mourning the gruesome murder of 73 people in Benue and several others in other states.

"The current attack and several others, in recent times, have put to question the failures of the Federal government at curtailing the present security challenges in the country.

"As a group that is poised to protect the interest of the Yorubas wherever they live in the country, we believe strongly that it is the duty of every responsible government to protect the lives and property of the citizenry, however, we urge the federal government to sit up and nip the unwholesome activities of these herdsmen in the bud.

"The herdsmen are not ghosts. They are Nigerians like us and they must be stopped now before it degenerates into further attack and counter attacks.

"The Federal government must find lasting solution to the continuous attacks and wanton killings in the country.

"It is a strong signal that our security apparatus have failed in the discharge of their responsibilities."

Herdmen's attack on Falae's farm

The suspected herdsmen stormed the farm of Chief Falae, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), at Ilado near Akure, the Ondo State capital, set it on fire and destroyed about five hectares of oil palm plantation worth several millions of naira.