Ondo Assembly reinstates deputy speaker

Ondo State House of Assembly on Wednesday reinstated former Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji.

Ogundeji, who represents Odigbo Constituency, was removed on Tuesday during plenary, having been accused of insubordination and disrespect to the office of the speaker.

A total of 18 out of the 26 members of the House signed for the removal, and Ogundeji was immediately replaced with Bimbo Fajolu, representing Ile Oluji/Oke-igbo Constituency.

The Majority Leader, Olugbenga Araoyinbo, who moved the motion for Ogundeji’s reinstatement, cited the intervention of leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in and outside the state, including Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu and his Ogun counterpart, Ibikunle Amosun.

The motion was seconded by Spokesman of the House, Fatai Olotu, representing Akoko North-East Constituency.

Members of the APC caucus of the House had earlier moved to the party’s secretariat after they failed to agree on reinstatement of the deputy speaker.

There was heavy presence of security operatives at the assembly complex after some members were said to have exchanged blows before the parliamentary meeting preceding plenary.