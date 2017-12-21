Home > News > Local >

NSCDC seals 2 filling stations in Niger

In Niger NSCDC seals 2 filling stations for selling fuel above pump price

Mr Philip Ayuba, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Minna, said the two sealed stations are located in Chanchaga local government area.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps ( NSCDC) in Niger has sealed two filling stations for selling petrol above government approved pump price of N145 per litre in Chanchaga Local Government Area.

The Commandant of the Corps, Mr Philip Ayuba, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Minna, said the two sealed stations are located in Chanchaga local government area.

“The Task Force inaugurated by the Corps to monitor the sales and distribution of the product, sealed the two Conoil Filling Stations for selling above the approved price and diverting the product to black markets.

“We will not relax until the product is available and sold at government control price,” he said.

ALSO READ: Can Nigeria end a year without an intense fuel scarcity?

He said that the task force would sanction any filling station found hoarding and selling petrol above the government approved pump price of N145.

Ayuba appealed to the residents to complement efforts of the task force by providing useful information on filling stations hoarding and selling above pump price for appropriate action.

