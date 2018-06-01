Not Too Young To Run US congratulates Nigerian youths

Home > News > Local >

President Buhari signed the bill into law on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

US President, Donald Trump (R) and President Buhari (L)

(Encomium Magazine)
The United States of America (USA) has congratulated Nigerian youths following the signing of the of the Not Too Young To Run bill into law.

President Buhari signed the bill on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

He had earlier disclosed that he will assent to the bill during his Democracy Day address on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

With the signing of the bill, Sections 65, 106, 131, and 177 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) have been altered to reduce the age of qualification for the office of the President from 40 to 35 years; House of Reps from 30 to 25 years; and the House of Assembly from 30 to 25 years.

The US mission in Nigeria, in a tweet said “Congratulations to Nigerian youths as @NGRPresident @MBuhari signs #NotTooYoungToRun bill into law. The U.S. supports a free, fair, and inclusive political process in Nigeria that includes the voices of young people, women, and the disabled.”

 

APC chieftain reports Buhari to Trump

The ex spokesman of the All Progressives congress (APC), Timi Frank recently wrote to the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump accusing President Buhari of violating the constitution.

He also called on US President to help Nigerians because the economy has continued to worsen under the current administration.

ALSO READ: New law does not reduce age limits for Senate, Governors

Frank also alleged that Buhari’s government has been intimidating members of the opposition and the press.

The US government also congratulated Nigerians during the Democracy Day celebration on May 29, 2018.

