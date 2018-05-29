Home > News > Local >

This is Buhari’s last Democracy Day as President - PDP

Secondus said that Nigerians are tired and have made up their minds to do away with Buhari’s government.

Prince Uche Secondus was elected PDP Chairman on December 9, 2017

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has said that today’s Democracy Day is President Buhari’s last.

Democracy Day is celebrated in Nigeria on May 29, 2018 in commemoration of the transition of power from military rule to civilian government.

Protect your destiny

The PDP chairman also called on everyone to take their destiny in their hands by making sure they vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Secondus also called on members of the international community to help ensure that the 2019 election is free and fair.

He said “If Democracy must survive in our country we must do away with APC and Nigerians are ready and willing to do just that because they cherish democracy as the best form of government.

“Going by their poor record of performance in the last 36 months, and the determination of Nigerians to put the country in the right footing, this is the last Democracy Day this President will mark.

“Their agenda now is to intimidate, harass and scare opponents to create a Police state with the aim of turning the country into one party state but it must be resisted by Nigerians who passed similar road before and came out victorious.

ALSO READ: Oby Ezekwesili blames Buhari's government for recession

‘’The next Democracy Day May, 29, 2019 which Nigerians and indeed all lovers of democracy are anxiously looking forward to would be the smooth transition from confusion and purposeless governance to real democracy which the PDP is returning to gift to the Nation”

Buhari has made life worthless

Former APC spokesman, Timi frank recently accused  Buhari of making life worthless for Nigerians.

Frank also apologised to former President Goodluck Jonathan for criticising his administration during the build-up to the 2015 general elections.

The APC chieftain added that under Buhari’s watch, insecurity, injustice and hunger has become the order of the day.

Also, Frank, in a letter to the US President which he sent through the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, accused Buhari of violating the constitution.

