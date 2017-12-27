Fuel Scarcity NNPC dismisses DAPPMA criticism, accuses marketers of owing N26.7bn

news

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has dismissed the claim by the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA) that it is responsible for the ongoing fuel scarcity crisis in the country.

In a statement released by the corporation's spokesperson, Ndu Ughamadu, on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, the corporation said the accusation by DAPPMA was unfounded as it is still supplying DAPPMA members despite a N26.7 billion debt.

On Tuesday, December 26, DAPPMA had accused the NNPC of being responsible for the fuel crisis , indicating that it is as a result of the corporation assuming the role of 'sole importer'.

In its Wednesday reply, NNPC said DAPPMA's inability to competently carry out its role in the distribution chain was the reason why it has become the sole supplier of petrol to the Nigerian market.

The statement read, "DAPPMA had taken receipts of products from Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of NNPC, and owed the company to the tune of N26.7 billion as at December 21, 2017.

"The statement by DAPPMA that the current hiccups in the supply of products was due to the inability of the Direct Sales Direct Purchase (DSDP) partners of NNPC to deliver on their business obligations is unfounded and self-indicting as many of DAPPMA members patronise the same DSDP international counterparts as the corporation.

"Despite the concession by the government giving access to DAPPMA to obtain FOREX at an official rate of N305 per dollar for petrol import, their members have not been able to do so, leaving NNPC as the sole supplier of petrol to the Nigerian market."

NNPC promises to end fuel scarcity soon

In his statement Ughamadu further promised Nigerians that the corporation is doing its best to put a definite end to the crisis.

He said, "NNPC assures the public that despite the increase it effected in the supply of petrol in December 2017, it has, nonetheless, programmed to supply 1.2 billion litres of the white products in January 2018, translating to about 40 million litres of petrol supply per day.

"This will translate to about 40 million litres of PMS supply per day, against about 700 trucks (about 27million – 30million) litres per day that Nigerians ordinarily consumes.

"The NNPC will continue to maintain ex–depot price of N133.28 per litre, which guarantees the pump price not exceeding the N145 per litre capped by the government.

"All stakeholders are implored to support the efforts of government to bring a speedy end to the current fuel distribution challenges being experienced in parts of the country. This is not the time to play the blame game."

Fuel scarcity crisis

The country has been plagued with the crippling crisis of fuel scarcity since the opening week of December, with fuel queues at filling stations growing longer every passing day.

The NNPC has made several promises to solve the problem with the commission blaming the problem as a sabotage by marketers who are hoarding fuel.

On Sunday, December 24, 2017, a combined team of the NNPC, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and security agents uncovered illegal reservoirs of fuel in Abuja .

Hundreds of jerry cans, 200-litre drums, and 500 litre tanks were uncovered in a sting operation by the team in the city center.

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, said it was saddening to make such discoveries in the city center when less than 500 meters away, motorists were on endless queues.

Last week, Baru had revealed that the corporation's one billion litres of PMS cargo imports has started to arrive and would ease the burden on Nigerians.