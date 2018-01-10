Home > News > Local >

Ndubuisi Emenike :  Entrepreneur urges FG to stabilise power supply

According to him, the provision of enabling environment through viable policies will guarantee job creation in the country.

One electoral promise Nigerians want the government to achieve is adequate supply of power play

One electoral promise Nigerians want the government to achieve is adequate supply of power

Chief Ndubuisi Emenike, an entrepreneur and President of Ndubuisi Emenike Foundation, has urged the Federal Government to tackle  the problems besetting the power sector decisively.

Emenike made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that stable electricity supply would encourage more investors to set up businesses in Nigeria.

He commended efforts of the Federal Government at reducing unemployment, but urged government to initiate more investor friendly policies to ease the cost of doing business in Nigeria.

Emenike also advised the state governments to rise up to the challenges of unemployment in their respective states by formulating policies to reduce unemployment to the barest minimum.

“Government should create conducive environment that will allow investors to thrive for purposes of reducing unemployment.

“ They should cut tax for investors so that more companies will be built and jobs created.”

Emenike stressed the need for government to go into Public-Private Partnership (PPP) as a means of alleviating poverty among Nigerians.

He expressed optimism that better days are still are ahead, especially for the unemployed with the exit of the country from economic recession.

