NDLEA arrests 25, seizes 122kg of banned drugs

The state Commandant of the NDLEA, Mr Aliyu Adole, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Monday.

  • Published:
Truck load of codeine. play

Truck load of codeine.

(Press)
The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 25 suspects and seized 122.78kg of banned drugs in Gombe since January.

He said that the agency convicted 20 of the suspects and sentenced them to various prison terms, while five were still in custody.

“Within this period, we removed 122.78kg drugs from circulation.

“In March alone, we recovered 92.39kg compared with February when we had 543g,” he said.

Adole called on all stakeholders to join in the fight against drug abuse.

He also called on parents and guardians to advise their children and wards to desist from forming gangs and joining thugs which, he said, encouraged drug abuse.

“I am advising you to talk to your children. If you do not talk to them, somebody outside the family will talk to them and it will be dangerous.

“Politicians have their children in high institutions of learning; if you allow your children to follow bad politicians, you will be the losers,” he said.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

