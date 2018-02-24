Home > News > Local >

NDDC to partner with Innoson to train Niger Delta youths

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has revealed plans to partner with Innoson Kiara Academy to train youths in the Niger Delta.

This was made known to newsmen by the NDDC Chairman, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba.

Ndoma-Egba, while visiting the Nnewi centre of the academy on Friday, Feb 23, 2018, said that the commission will start with 100 youths.

The NDDC chief also expressed satisfaction that the Innoson factory was not just assembling vehicles but was actually manufacturing made in Nigeria vehicles.

According to a statement issued by Innosson Motors spokesman, Cornel Osigwe, “He (Ndoma-Egba) emphasized that the training Niger Delta Youths has become a necessity because NDDC wants to groom another kind of militants in the region; militants of knowledge, militants of creativities, militants who will be job creators, militants who will develop and build their region.

ALSO READ: Full story of how Innoson and GTB fell out

“Also during the factory tour of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co Ltd, the NDDC Chairman was amazed that the Innoson factory was not just assembling vehicles but was actually manufacturing made-in-Nigeria vehicles. He therefore promised Dr Chukwuma that NDDC would lead other government agencies and parastatals in patronizing Innoson Vehicles. He stated that since the Federal Government has made a law mandating govt agencies and departments to patronize local contents, NDDC will champion it.”

Chukwuma thanks NDDC chairman

Innoson Motors boss, Innocent Chukwuma also thanked the NDDC chairman for his visit and assured him that the academy has the capacity to deliver quality training to the Niger Delta Youths.

Chukwuma also revealed that the Innoson Kiara Academy has graduated about 400 ex-militants.

Speaking on the NDDC Chairman’s promise to patronise Innoson Vehicles, Chukwuma said that if other agencies of government do the same, the Innoson brand will be known as one of the greatest vehicle manufacturing in the world.

