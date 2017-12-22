NAHCO truck rams into Air Peace aircraft in Lagos

news

A truck operated by the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) on Thursday rammed into an aircraft belonging to Air Peace at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, disrupting its flight operations.

Air Peace confirmed the development in a statement signed by its Communications Manager, Mr Chris Iwarah, in Lagos.

Iwarah said that the incident occurred in the morning during loading of passengers’ luggage into the cargo hold of the aircraft.

He said that the door of the rear cargo hold of the aircraft was impacted and damaged in the incident.

According to him, the aircraft was declared unbelievable while the Uyo-bound passengers were rescheduled to fly later in the day.

He said: “Air Peace deeply regretted the disruption of its Lagos-Uyo service and the delay the incident caused its passengers.’’

Iwarah said that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) were already investigating the incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a truck belonging to Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCOL) had also hit and damaged an aircraft belonging to Air Peace at Benin Airport.