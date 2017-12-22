Home > News > Local >

NAHCO truck rams into Air Peace aircraft in Lagos

In Lagos NAHCO truck rams into Air Peace aircraft

Iwarah said that the incident occurred in the morning during loading of passengers’ luggage into the cargo hold of the aircraft.

  • Published:
Air Peace play

Air Peace

(fsxaddons.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A truck operated by the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) on Thursday rammed into an aircraft belonging to Air Peace at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, disrupting its flight operations.

Air Peace confirmed the development in a statement signed by its Communications Manager, Mr Chris Iwarah, in Lagos.

Iwarah said that the incident occurred in the morning during loading of passengers’ luggage into the cargo hold of the aircraft.

He said that the door of the rear cargo hold of the aircraft was impacted and damaged in the incident.

According to him, the aircraft was declared unbelievable while the Uyo-bound passengers were rescheduled to fly later in the day.

He said: “Air Peace deeply regretted the disruption of its Lagos-Uyo service and the delay the incident caused its passengers.’’

Iwarah said that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) were already investigating the incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a truck belonging to Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCOL) had also hit and damaged an aircraft belonging to Air Peace at Benin Airport. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 The Great Hijab Debate Classmates of law school rebel talk to Pulse...bullet
2 Libya Slave Trade Nigerian 'mafia' working with citizens to smuggle...bullet
3 Donald Trump Hello Ibadan, a US Judge born in your city just made...bullet

Related Articles

Ambode Lagos Govt flags off reconstruction of Oshodi/International Airport Road
Murtala Mohammed Airport On missing baggages and the reputation of Nigeria's busiest airport
Nigerian Ports Authority MD says 25-year Master Plan will unfold soon
Bauchi Airport Embarrassment NCAA fines Aero Contractors
In Bauchi FG to probe airline embarrassment
FAAN Akanu Ibiam International Airport, big market for international flights
National Theatre Workers protest sale of arena
Abiola Ajimobi Governor commends army as Buratai visits Oyo
Slave Trade Charly Boy vows to occupy Libyan Embassy
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, May 14, 2015]

Local

NNPC to flood market with petrol to end scarcity
Fuel Scarcity NNPC to flood market with petrol
Let's pray for our soldiers fighting Boko Haram, Buhari says in Christmas message
Buhari 'Things will get better soon,' President assures Nigerians in Christmas message
Fayose calls for Buhari's resignation as Minister of Petroleum over fuel scarcity
Fuel Scarcity 'Vote Buhari out in 2019,' Fayose tells Nigerians
APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames fuel scarcity on corruption
Fuel Scarcity APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames scarcity on corruption