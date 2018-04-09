Home > News > Local >

NAF Special Forces foil suicide bombing attempt at Uni Maid

In Borno NAF Special Forces foil suicide bombing attempt at Uni Maid

AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

  • Published:
University of Maiduguri  (UNIMAID) play

University of Maiduguri  (UNIMAID)

(Unimaid Backyard)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Special Forces, in conjunction with some Nigerian Army troops, successfully foiled a suicide bombing attack by Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) at the University of Maiduguri, Borno  on Sunday night.

AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

“The BHT suicide bombers tried to gain access into the University but were quickly detected by the NAF Special Forces.

“Meanwhile, the vest on one of the suicide bombers detonated before they could gain access into the hostel, leading to a commotion.

“However, there was no reported fatality except for the suicide bomber, whose counterparts immediately fled, when the NAF Special Forces and the NA troops opened fire on them.

“The NAF Agusta Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) then went in pursuit of the fleeing BHTs, following which an additional suicide bomber was identified and neutralized,” he said.

Adesanya said the NAF Agusta LUH was still searching for the other fleeing  terrorists  at the time of filing this report.

“Members of the populace, especially around the University premises are, therefore, requested to be very vigilant,” the NAF spokesman said

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Attack Police arrest 7 suspectsbullet
2 Orji Kalu Ex-Governor arrives Ekiti, describes Fayose as his boybullet
3 Corruption Buhari's aide commends Reno Omokri for publishing looters...bullet

Related Articles

In Borno Released UNIMAID lecturers celebrate their freedom
Pulse Opinion The Miracle of Dapchi should relieve and worry Nigerians
Boko Haram Suspected terrorists attack University of Maiduguri again
Pulse Opinion Why are we negotiating with dead terrorists, Mr President?
Oby Ezekwesili Watch how ex-minister 'caused trouble' in Aso Rock over abducted UNIMAID lecturers
Buratai Army chief warns officers to steer clear of politics
Boko Haram Terrorists free 3 abducted UNIMAID lecturers, 10 women
Pulse Opinion UNIMAID remains resolute in the face of terrorists' attacks
UNIMAID Students react to suicide bombing in Maiduguri
Boko Haram NAF neutralises gathering of insurgents, sets structures on fire

Local

PDP accuses FG of hiring clergymen to endorse Buhari
Buhari Northern elders want Arewa pastors who visited President treated like Judas
7 things president will do in London
Buhari 7 things president will do in London
Suspected bomb explosion rocks Ile-Ife, 1 reportedly dead
In Osun Suspected bomb explosion rocks Ile-Ife, 1 reportedly dead
Ayem Akpatuma: Troops arrest criminal informant in Taraba
Ayem Akpatuma Troops arrest criminal informant in Taraba