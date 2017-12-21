Home > News > Local >

Mudashiru Obasa 2018: Our promise to Lagosians

Obasa gave the assurance while speaking at Assembly’s Chapel End of the Year Thanksgiving/Christmas Outreach programme tagged: ‘Double Honour’ held in Lagos.

Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly. play

Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly.

(Lagos State House Of Assembly)
The Speaker of the  Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has assured residents that all legislative activities of the House in 2018 will be in the interest of the masses.

Obasa gave the assurance while speaking at Assembly’s Chapel End of the Year Thanksgiving/Christmas Outreach programme tagged: ‘Double Honour’ held in Lagos.

“God has been instrumental to making our work here impactful; without God’s intervention, nobody can get the honour."

“We have done tremendously well in the year, as people’s representatives there are many legislations we have passed, bringing good developments in the state."

“We have only one job; to represent the people to make laws and we are ready to do that for the state maximally."

“I want to assure people that whatever law or resolution we make would be in the interest of the masses,” he said.

In his sermon on the theme, Revd Folarin Obey urged citizens to honour those in authority and give double honour to God and His servants.

Obey, who also urged spouses to honour each other, said: “If honour can move man to do what he would not ordinarily do, honour can move the hand of God.”

Mr Victor Akande, the 15th Patron of the programme, who lauded the initiative, said that the Lagos Assembly would be better for it.

“Although we are in a festive period, I thank the speaker for this initiative; he is a man that loves and fears God.

“It is a programme we have been doing since his assumption of office, and whoever will praise God for what he has done will get more,” Akande, representing Ojo Constituency I said.

Another lawmaker, Mr David Setonji, said: “We are expected to thank God, and picking a date to celebrate his faithfulness is also a good idea.

“I am very happy that we, at the House of Assembly, have a time to thank God for his faithfulness for a whole year.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Olubunmi Akinnaanu-Adeoye, the guest artiste, thrilled those in attendance  with special songs. 

