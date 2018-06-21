Most Nigerian cities to experience rains, thunderstorms on Friday

news

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted prospects of moderate rains over the central states such as Makurdi, Jos, Yola, Kaduna, Jalingo, Abuja, Lokoja, Minna, Ilorin and Lafia on Friday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Thursday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 25 to 32 and 17 to 23 degrees celsius.

It added that the entire region was expected to remain cloudy except Abuja, Lokoja, Makurdi and Kaduna that would have chances of light rains later in the day.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience moderate intermittent morning rains, especially in Benin, Awka, Uyo, Yenagoa, Warri, Asaba, Ado-Ekiti, Enugu, Osogbo, Abeokuta, Shaki, Asaba, Lagos, Calabar Port Harcourt.

It also predicted light intermittent rains over the entire southern cities later in the day, with day and night temperatures in the range of 27 to 30 and 20 to 24 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience morning thunderstorms and moderate rains over Maiduguri, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kano and Gusau, with day and night temperatures of 29 to 34 and 21 to 24 degrees celsius.

It stated that Sokoto, Gusau, Yelwa, Kebbi, Katsina and Kano would, however, experience localised moderate rains, while other cities were likely to remain under cloudy conditions during the morning and afternoon hours.

It added that the chances of thunderstorms and rainfall activities over some parts of the country with varying intensities were probable in the next 24 hours.