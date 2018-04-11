Mike Ozekhome speaks on Buhari’s second term bid

news

Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has reacted to President Buhari’s declaration that he will seek re-election in 2019.

Buhari, on Monday April 9, 2018, made public his intention to run for Presiden t during the upcoming general election.

Speaking on the President’s second term bid, Ozekhome said that Nigerians will vote wisely this time around, adding that they are wiser.

He said “Nigerians are more enlightened today than ever before. They will use their PVCs to vote wisely, notwithstanding any acts of intimidation or coercion. 2019 is just 10 months away.

“I will keep my fingers crossed to see how it all plays out. The months ahead will be very interesting and quite testing.”

“Nigerians are hungrier today than they were three years ago. They have been rendered destitute and impecunious.

“Many have resorted to going to Lybia and attempting to cross the seas to European countries, to escape from hunger and squalour, thereby dying in the process. More Nigerians have taken to prostitution across European nations more than ever before.

“Many of them are gang-raped, sodomised, enslaved and bestialised. The youth have taken up arms, committing more heinous crimes, such as robberies and kidnap, more than ever in the history of this country.

“Rather, Nigerians have been treated to ludicrous media trial. In desperation, the government has now released names of opposition members whom they have charged to court, but cannot prove their cases against as ‘looters’, without any court conviction or judicial pronouncement to that effect.

“This is in sync with the government’s now infamous disrespect and disregard for due process, rule of law, independence of the judiciary and disobedience to court orders. Impunity reigns supreme.

“In appointments, cronyism, nepotism, tribalism, clannishness and favouritism triumph over merit and competence,” he said.

PDP reacts

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Buhari’s decision to run in 2019 as a welcome development.

The PDP also boasted that it is confident that Buhari will lose in 2019, adding that he is a non-issue.