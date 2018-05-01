MASSOB condemns bomb attack on Nwodo’s home

news

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has condemned the bomb attack on the home of the President of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo, John Nwodo.

According to Tribune, the incident occurred on Sunday, April 29, 2018.

The blast shattered windows and destroyed an air-conditioning unit in the Nwodo’s residence at Ukehe in Igbo Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Police report

According to the spokesman of the Enugu state Police Force, Ebere Amaraizu, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was thrown into Nwodo’s compound.

He said “The State Commissioner of Police immediately raced to the scene of the incident on getting the report; and while there Mr Nwodo, who was not around when the explosion happened, also came in.

“The command is on top of the situation and very soon the perpetrators will be arrested as we have commenced investigation into the incident.”

MASSOB vows to beef up security

MASSOB also vowed to mobilise its members to beef up security in the South-Eastern region.

The group said “It is regrettable that the house of the president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo was bombed by enemies of Ndigbo who hate peaceful atmosphere but delight in evil.

“MASSOB assures that whoever is responsible for the operation must never go unpunished. We shall intensify our security efforts, vigilance and grassroots reawakening of security consciousness in Igbo land against our common enemies.

“MASSOB is, therefore, calling on Ndigbo to wake up from their political slumber. Ndigbo should know that our enemies are in our midst. We condemn the attack on Nwodo, who is an Igbo leader. Now, it is Nwodo, tomorrow who knows who will be their next target?”

Meanwhile, the Commander of the Bomb Disposal Unit, DSP John Aniche has revealed that some items were recovered from the scene of the incident.

Aniche said the items gathered from Nwodo’s home will be analysed carefully.