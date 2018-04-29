John Nwodo escapes bomb attack

news

The President of Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo, John Nwodo escaped a bomb attack on Sunday, April 29, 2018.

According to the spokesman of the Enugu state Police Force, Ebere Amaraizu, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was thrown into Nwodo’s compound.

He said “The State Commissioner of Police immediately raced to the scene of the incident on getting the report; and while there Mr Nwodo, who was not around when the explosion happened, also came in.”

“The command is on top of the situation and very soon the perpetrators will be arrested as we have commenced investigation into the incident,” he added.

The blast shattered windows and destroyed an air-conditioning unit in the statesman’s residence at Ukehe in Igbo Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, according to Tribune.

They are cowards

In his reaction, Nwodo said that those who bombed his house are cowards.

He also added that the attack will not stop him from commenting on issues affecting Igbos.

Meanwhile, Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed has ordered that security be beefed up around the statesman’s home.

Mohammed also promised to fish out those that carried out the act and bring them to book.

Police discover evidence

The Commander of the Bomb Disposal Unit, DSP John Aniche also revealed that some items were recovered from the scene of the incident.

Aniche said that the items include: batteries, pellets and other materials needed to make an IED.

According to the bomb disposal chief, the items gathered from Nwodo’s home will be analysed carefully.

The elder statesman also thanked the police for responding promptly.