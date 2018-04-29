Home > News > Local >

Police confirm explosion at residence of Ohaneze President-General

A statement issued in Enugu on Sunday by the police spokesperson, DSP Ebere Amaraizu, said the Commissioner of Police in the state had already visited Ukehe in Igboetiti Local Government area of Enugu State.

The Police Command in Enugu State has confirmed minor explosion at the Ukehe country home of Chief Nnia Nwodo, the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo at early hours of Sunday.

Amaraizu said that the command had vowed to unmask those behind the dastardly act.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Danmallam Mohammed has vowed to unmask those behind the minor explosion at the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo residence.

“The Commissioner led some of his key officers to the scene of the minor explosion that happened early hours of Sunday,’’ he said.

The spokesperson said that no life was lost and there was no major destruction.

We thank God that there is no loss of life or major destruction, The explosion caused damage on two windows of one of the buildings, ceiling and air conditioner in the house.

“The operatives of the Explosive Ordinance Department (E.OD) of the state command has already moved into the scene and collected some of the samples from the debris of the explosion for proper analysis,’’ he said.

The PPRO said the police commissioner during the visit urged residents of the area to go about their normal business as the police had put adequate measures to protect lives and property.

He said that security had been beefed up in the town to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

The commissioner also directed the Area Commander of Udenu to beef up security and surveillance within the axis.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu has condemned the bombing of Nwodo’s country home in Ukehe describing it as a `dastardly act’.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Mr Uche Anichukwu in Enugu, Ekweremadu said it was `certainly ugly, evil and outrageous’.

This is quite an unusual development in the South East and we will not accept it.

“I call on the security agencies to get to the root of this devilish act and ensure that the culprits are brought to book immediately,’’ he said.

