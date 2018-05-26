Home > News > Local >

Lekki Conservation Centre DG says Erosion threatens park

Lekki Conservation Centre 'Erosion may wipe off park', DG says

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation boss said the development has endangered various animal and plant species in the reserve, requiring urgent intervention

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Director-General of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), Dr Muhtari Aminu-Kano, has revealed that erosion may soon wipe off the Lekki Conservation Centre in Lagos.

He said sand filling, dredging and land reclamation activities in various communities in the area has directly threatened the existence of the park.

Aminu-Kano stated this on Saturday, May 26, while speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

play Tourists at the Lekki Conservation Centre (Nairedrenalin)

 

According to him, the development has endangered various animal and plant species in the reserve, requiring urgent intervention of the Lagos and Federal Government to save the reserve.

He said, "Our problem is that with recent developments, we have become an island.

"This is one of the only few places where you have dense population of trees and animals and what that means is that all the buildings around us have raised the land above us so, we are now in a depression.

"When the rains come, all the water drains into this reserve. So we have a lot of flooding and areas that are not normally flooded are now flooded.

"We have, however, done a study and we are trying to improve the drainage without disturbing the natural ecosystem.

"But another problem we have is that of shoreline erosion."

The DG noted that with the ongoing protection of the Bar Beach shoreline and land reclamation activities around Maroko and Lekki, water was finding its level back on the conservation area.

"It means this reserve is under threat. The erosion is now eating up the area. What used to be Bar Beach erosion before is now coming to our part of Lagos.

"That is why we are asking the authorities, both Lagos State and the Federal Government, especially the Ecological Funds Office to do something urgently.

"Our appeal is not just for us alone but all the communities around us living or deriving their livelihoods from this area," he added.

play Tourist the Lekki Conservation Centre (Guardian)

 

Aminu-Kano noted that the NCF is also speaking to researchers and other interests on ways to explore the bio-diversity of the reserve.

He, however, hailed Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for providing some facilities and constructing a major perimeter road to facilitate access to the park.

ALSO READ: 7 spots for nature lovers in Nigeria

The DG appealed for more support to boost tourism at the park, lamenting that forests and game reserves in the country are facing deforestation, due to human activities.

A NAN correspondent, who visited the park reports that some portions of the reserve, having low fence have collapsed while some other facilities have dilapidated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Okonjo-Iweala 'Jonathan bribed lawmakers with N17B to pass budget'bullet
2 Budget 2018 Here's what recently passed appropriation bill means for...bullet
3 Ajaokuta Steel Company Pulse finds out why this facility has never...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion This video of Otedola chilling with Ambode, Dangote, reveals a secret
Stella Oduah Unpaid Debt: AMCON takes over Senator’s assets
In Lagos Government to commence another free medical mission May 15
Yahoo Boys Internet fraudsters now hijack emails of corporate organisations
VAIDS Buhari under pressure to extend tax amnesty period
Buhari This is how president made it from Ikeja to VI when he landed
Michael Ringier Ringier AG chairman meets with corporate giants in Nigeria

Local

Shell pipeline leak to cause reduction in Nigeria's oil export
Shell Company's pipeline leak to cause reduction in Nigeria's oil export
Humanity is worth everything…
Children’s Day UNICEF pledges commitment to end violence against children
President Muhammadu Buhari (middle), Lai Mohammed
Lai Nigeria more transparent, accountable under Buhari - Minister
PDP spent $3bn from government treasury on 2015 elections - Obasanjo
Obasanjo EFCC reportedly begins probe of '$16bn spent on power' under ex-president