7 spots for nature lovers in Nigeria

Bond with nature as you hike through forests and mountains while watching birds.

  Published:
Yankari game reserve play

Yankari game reserve

(Hausa premium)
Love nature, outdoors and everything earthy? Visit these locations in Nigeria to experience their amazing wildlife, springs and mountains.

Bond with nature as you hike through forests and mountains while watching birds.

Yankari Game Reserve (Guardian Nigeria)

 

1. Bauchi

Explore northern Nigeria, especially Bauchi state with its Yankari Game Reserve and the stunning Wikki Warm Spring. Enjoy the sight of baboons, hippos, elephants and other 50 species of wildlife including fishes and birds. The Wikki River is a natural swimming ground. Yankari also has outdoor and indoor sports facilities.

Obudu Cattle Ranch (Google)

 

2. Cross River

Cross River is a one-stop destination offering history, outdoor activities, sightseeing and culture.

A visit to Obudu Cattle Ranch is highly recommended. Also worthy of mention is the Cross River National Park and Kwa Waterfalls.

Go camping at Omo Forest Reserve, Ogun state (Google)

 

3. Ogun state

Go camping and elephant watching at the Omo Forest reserve in this state. Enjoy fishing and local game hunting too!

Visit the Lekki Conservation Centre in Lagos (Google)

 

4. Lagos

Visit the Lekki Conservation Center in Lagos known for its natural habitat. This centre features canopy walks and is a vacation spot for nature lovers from around the world.

Enjoy animal watching in their habitat (Austin naija)

 

5. Jos wildlife Park

Although a man-made wildlife park, it is set in a terrific landscape with different species of plants, hippos, buffalos, lions, pigmy horses, birds, crocodiles, pythons and much more. There is also a picnic pine forest, wildlife museum and restaurants available.

Abraka Turf and country club

Abraka Turf and country club

(Google)

 

6. Abraka Turf and Country Club, Delta

This amazing place offers savannah adventure, natural reserves and clear emerald green river.

Watching the river flowing rhythmically and slowly is a fascinating way to bond with nature.

 

7. Afi Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary

Experience the amazing wildlife at Afi mountain sanctuary. The wildlife reserve is a preservation centre for chimpanzees, gorillas, drill monkeys and many other endangered primates. It is also a home to large migratory roosts in Africa.

