Lagos Police burns N50m worth of drugs in Ojota

Some of the drugs burnt included skunk, arizona Indian hemp and codeine.

  • Published:
Scene of the burning at Olusosun Dumpsite, Ojota, Lagos play

Scene of the burning at Olusosun Dumpsite, Ojota, Lagos

(The Punch)
Security agents gathered at Olusosun Dumpsite, Ojota, Lagos, to set several bags of drugs, valued at N50 million, on fire on Tuesday, October 17, 2017.

Led by the state's Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgar, soldiers of the Nigerian Army and officers of the Lagos State Task Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Lagos State Fire Service and the Lagos State Transport Management Authority were at the dump site to destroy the drugs.

According to a report by The Punch, the narcotics were recovered by the police during raids in Oshodi, Akala, and Itire areas of the state.

Armed operatives guarded the scene of the burning to stop hoodlums present from stealing from the hoard of drugs as they briefly attempted when the fire subsided.

According to the CP, Edgar, some of the drugs burnt included skunk, arizona Indian hemp and codeine, as he lamented about the easy access youths have to buying codeine.

ALSO READ: 6,000 spy police will be on Lagos roads soon

Edgar used the occasion to warn against the dangers of the nation's youths wasting their lives on hard drugs, and begged citizens to cooperate with the police to curb the scourge.

He said, "I have instructed my officers and men to carry out series of operations to recover hard drugs anywhere they are being sold, arrest the sellers, and prosecute them.

"In line with a court order, we openly burnt drugs seized, which have an estimated street value of over N50m. Some of these drugs include skunk, arizona Indian hemp and codeine.

"What is worrisome about codeine is the fact that our youths can get it across counter in most pharmacies.

"Drugs fuel crimes and defiant behaviour. In most of our neighbourhoods, we have problems of youth restiveness and cultism. At Akala alone, we arrested over 50 suspects. They have all been charged to court.

"We must all join hands to take our neighbourhood back. We will not allow drugs to be sold on our streets anymore."

