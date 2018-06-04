Kidnappers set Kaduna man's 2 wives free after paying N1.1m ransom

Home > News > Local >

The women were kidnapped two weeks ago and were released separately after ransom was paid.

The two wives of a certain Adamu Nakwalla have been set free after they were paid the sum of N1.15 million as ransom.

According to a report by Premium Times, the two women, Murja Adamu and Sukaila Adamu, were kidnapped from their residence in Maganda village in Birnin-Gwari local government area of Kaduna state on May 20, 2018.

Nakwalla escaped the attack that night but was asked by the abductors to pay N1 million as ransom for their freedom.

While Nakwalla's first wife, Murja, was released on Saturday, June 2, after the payment of the ransom, his second wife, Sukaila, was not released until a further N150,000 was paid to the kidnappers.

A family friend, Mustapha Maganda, told Premium Times, "His (Nakwalla's) first wife, Murja, was freed two days ago (Saturday) after we paid a million Naira ransom to them. Instead of releasing all the women they held back the second wife, Sukaila. Not until we added N150,000 before they freed her on Sunday evening."

Birnin-Gwari troubled by bandits

Kaduna state has been plagued with a series of recent abductions with over 100 people reported to have been abducted along the Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway in just four days in May.

At least 71 people were also killed when armed bandits attacked Gwaska village in Birnin Gwari on Saturday, May 5, barely a week after 14 people were also killed by armed bandits at a mining site in Janruwa in the same LGA.

