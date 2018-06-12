June 12: Lagos Government unveils new MKO Abiola statue

The statue was unveiled at the MKO Abiola Garden, Alapere area of Lagos State on Tuesday.
The statue was unveiled at the MKO Abiola Garden, Alapere area of Lagos State on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
After then-military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, annulled the election, Abiola refused to concede his mandate and was imprisoned in 1994 by General Sani Abacha who had taken over government. Abiola died in custody under suspicious circumstances on July 7, 1998, a month after Abacha himself died mysteriously.
President Muhammadu Buhari recently announced his decision to confer the post-humous award of Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on the late Abiola, and formally did so during an investiture ceremony at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.