Jigawa governor faces impeachment over land sale in Lagos

The Governor of Jigawa, Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar is currently facing impeachment threat from members of the state's House of Assembly.

In a recent report by Daily Trust, the state lawmakers are threatening to impeach the governor for daring to sell a landed property belonging to the state in Lagos without due consultation and process.

The impeachment threat is coming barely a week after the lawmakers commenced investigation into what was termed illegal approval of 27 local government councils of the state to purchase primary schools furniture with a view to probe the governor.

A Member representing Dutse Constituency, Musa Sule, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, said the governor illegally sold a plot of land belonging to the state that was located in Lagos and in its place bought a house which was furnished with a view to serve as government lodge.

“We were baffled for such process to be effected under his (deputy governor’s) watch, after knowing full well it was illegal to carry out such transaction without referring to the assembly.

“We are talking of a property that was sold. It is a plot of land in Lagos. It was sold and a house was bought. We learnt that it was furnished and it will serve as government lodge in Lagos.

“We felt it was an insult on our part because we have heard how some other executives go about it on cases like this.

“We are going to do things accordingly, but all the same, we have drawn their attention to what they have done. It is a breach of the constitution and that may warrant anything, even impeachment,” he added.

Sule also said the deal was illegal because the process of disposing and acquiring the two properties contravened the stipulated laws as enshrined in the constitution.

The lawmaker alleged that the transaction took place when the deputy governor, who is a lawyer, was in acting capacity.

The report, however, said the governor’s spokesperson, Bello Zaki, said there was nothing like that.

“It is all rumour,” he was quoted to have said.

Governor Badaru and all the members of the House of Assembly were said to have been locked in a meeting behind closed doors at the government house.