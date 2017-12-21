Insecurity :  Senate postpones deliberation on FG’s plan to withdraw $1bn

Home > News > Local >

The action followed an observation by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu on the floor of the senate on the matter.

Ekweremadu says restructuring Nigeria is unavoidable play

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu

(Premium Times )
The Senate on Thursday, postponed deliberation on the proposed withdrawal of one billion dollars from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) by the Federal Government, to fight insurgency and other security concerns across the country.

The action followed an observation by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu on the floor of the senate on the matter.

Ekweremadu had observed that deliberation on the matter was slated for Thursday and expressed surprise that it was not listed on the Order Paper.

The senate thereafter moved the matter to the next legislative day, after its recess, following the absence of Sen. Sam Anyanwu who was meant to present the motion on the floor.

In his remarks, Senate President Bukola Saraki, assured the lawmakers that the matter would be treated as a matter of priority upon resumption, adding that it would be listed as first item for consideration.

He said, “The issue would have come up today but Sen. Sam Anyanwu could not present the motion today.

“He pleaded for more time and I agree that we move it to another legislative day, which is when we resume. It will be the first item on the Order Paper."

“It is an important motion that we cannot take if the person that moved it is not here. It cannot be delegated. I assure you that we will take it."

“Our party will not spend money that did not follow due process. I am assuring you that the money will not be spent until we come here and debate on it,’’ he said.

The National Economic Council (NEC) had last week in its meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, agreed to withdraw one billion dollars from the ECA to be used in tackling insecurity in the country.

