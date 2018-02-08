Home > News > Local >

HMO kicks against reinstatement of NHIS boss

The federal government on Tuesday directed for the immediate reinstatement of Yusuf as the substantive chief executive officer of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Prof. Usman Yusuf, Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). play

Prof. Usman Yusuf, Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Mr Lekan Ewenla, Managing Director, Ultimate Managed Healthcare, has advised the Federal Government against the reinstatement of Prof. Usman Yusuf as NHIS Executive Secretary.

Ewenla told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on phone in Abuja that on Wednesday that the development was “worrisome and disturbing’’.
He was suspended from office by the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, in June last year, following allegations of gross misconduct.
Reacting, Ewenla said: “What happened yesterday (Feb. 6) is quite worrisome and disturbing.
“But for whatever action taken there must be a rationale for it.’’
According to him, Yusuf was found quilty of alleged corruption by an investigative panel.
He cautioned the federal government that the global community was monitoring the anti-corruption posture of Nigeria.
He noted that such action could be misconstrued as a promotion of nepotism and corruption.
Ewenla, who is also the Publicity Secretary of Health and Managed Care Association of Nigeria (HMCAN), said the group would make its position on the reinstatement formally known on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mr Ayo Osinlu, Head, Media and Public Relations of NHIS, told NAN on Wednesday in Abuja that Yusuf was yet to resume office.
Osinlu said: “NHIS Executive Secretary, Prof. Usman Yusuf is yet to resume office after his reinstatement by the Federal Government on Tuesday, Feb. 6.
“The Acting Executive Secretary, Malam Attahiru Ibrahim, and the Minister of Health, Prof. Issac Adewole, were invited to the Presidential Villa and we are waiting the outcome of the meeting.”
NAN also reports that there is normalcy in the premises of the agency while security agents were seen keeping vigil.

