Home > News > Local >

Kano Govt. dissolves management committee of state cooperative unions

In Kano Govt. dissolves management committee of state cooperative unions

This is contained in a statement signed by Alhaji Salisu Babangida, Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Commerce issued to newsmen on Thursday in Kano.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje. play

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

(Press)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Kano state government has approved the dissolution of all management committee of co-operative unions in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by Alhaji Salisu Babangida, Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Commerce issued to newsmen on Thursday in Kano.

The statement quoted the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, Cooperative and Tourism, Alhaji Ahmad Rabiu as stating this at a meeting with officials of the cooperatives.

The commissioner noted that the dissolution became imperative after the tenure of all officials of the cooperative unions ended on Thursday, April 5.

Rabiu said that the dissolution was in adherence to the Kano state cooperative societies law of 1991.

He added that all primary cooperative societies and other cooperative unions are expected to conduct their new elections within this month.

The commissioner disclosed that the federal cooperative societies will conduct their elections next month.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet
2 Looters List Stella Oduah says she never stole from govt coffers,...bullet
3 Okonjo-Iweala EFCC invites ex-minister over $250m missing from...bullet

Related Articles

Bayero University Kano BUK set to launch digital radio and TV stations
APC Governors finally agree with Buhari on tenure extension for Oyegun, others
Buhari President is not done with Nigeria - Orji Kalu
Obasanjo Ex President speaking for himself, says APC chieftain
Maina Reps committee says Malami committed fraud by reinstating fugitive
Finance The World Bank will be constructing 500km roads across the 44 LGs in Kano
Zaben 2019 Alaranma Ahmad Suleiman zai fito takarar dan majalisar dokoki
Samson Itegboje Nigeria has moved forward under Buhari – Ambassador
Relationship Talk With Bukky I'm crushing on my lecturer; should I shoot my shot?
Saraki Senate moves to end drug abuse

Local

Nigeria Navy disagrees with Amnesty International's report on killings of herdsmen in Numan
Festus Adewuyi Navy hands over 2 impounded vessels to EFCC
Alo Williams Permanent Secretary Ministry of Niger Delta
In Abuja FG to review national lottery Act 2005, says Permanent Secretary
Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita
Winifred Oyo-Ita Buhari’s achievements under-reported – HOSF
In Nasarawa Distribute fertilisers, other farm inputs now— farmers beg govt.