Kano Govt. dissolves management committee of state cooperative unions

The Kano state government has approved the dissolution of all management committee of co-operative unions in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by Alhaji Salisu Babangida, Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Commerce issued to newsmen on Thursday in Kano.

The statement quoted the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, Cooperative and Tourism, Alhaji Ahmad Rabiu as stating this at a meeting with officials of the cooperatives.

The commissioner noted that the dissolution became imperative after the tenure of all officials of the cooperative unions ended on Thursday, April 5.

Rabiu said that the dissolution was in adherence to the Kano state cooperative societies law of 1991.

He added that all primary cooperative societies and other cooperative unions are expected to conduct their new elections within this month.

The commissioner disclosed that the federal cooperative societies will conduct their elections next month.