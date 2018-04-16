Gov. Obaseki swears in 2 new judges in Edo

news

Two High Court judges, Orobosa Omotoso and Terry Momodu, were sworn in on Monday by Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo.

Speaking at the occasion, Obaseki said that his administration remains committed to strengthening the state judicial system for optimal justice delivery and sustenance of the democratic process.

He said: “We realise that without an effective judicial system it will be impossible to practise our democracy.

“We are proud of the reputation of the entire judiciary in the Edo State for its independence, integrity and its industry.

“We constantly celebrate the fact that at a certain time when allegations were being regularly made regarding judges, our judiciary remained well respected and scandal-free.”

He expressed optimism that the newly sworn in judges would build on the legacies left behind by their predecessors.

Omotoso, in her response, commended the governor for his administration’s resolve to re-position the state’s judicial system.

She pledged the commitment of the new judges to the discharge of their duties to the best of their abilities.

Omotoso was born in 1967 and called to the bar in 1989 while Momodu, also born in 1967, was called to the bar in 1991.