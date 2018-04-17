German Embassy yet to respond to abduction of citizen in Kano

news

The German Embassy is yet to give an official response to the recent abduction of its citizen in Kano State, Nigeria.

"The German Embassy is not giving out information about ongoing cases. Pulse will have to wait for news and security briefings. However, we will continue to try to get more news directly as well and have a pending request.', a source in the German Consulate tells Pulse in anonymity.

Pulse has also sent an information request to the German embassy in Nigeria but no official response as at the time of filing this report.

Who is the abducted Michael Cremza?

Cremza, who is said to be a staff of Dantata and Sawoe construction, was reportedly whisked away while on his way to a construction site. A police sergeant attached to him was killed in the process.

A security personnel in charge of securing Dantata and Sawoe's equipment, Abubakar Muhammad, was quoted to have said that a truck driver in the area where the incident took place was also hit by a stray bullet.

"The three gunmen started shooting sporadically immediately they arrived and shot the mobile policeman attached to the abducted engineer. A stray bullet also hit a truck driver in the area," he said.

The Nigerian Police Has Confirmed The Abduction

The Kano State Police Command, Magaji Majia, disclosed that the gunmen ambushed and opened fire on the vehicle conveying the German national.

"The Kano state police command is displeased to inform the general public of an ugly incident which occurred today Monday 16th April, 2018 at about 0745hrs along Sabon Titi Madobi Road, Kano, where an armed gang of five men in a Motor vehicle ambushed and opened fire on a motor vehicle conveying the staff of Dantata & Sawoe construction company going to a construction site", Majia said.

In recent past, kidnappings for ransom in Nigeria has become a lucrative trade of sort for men of the underworld.

ALSO READ: Naval team rescues 13 foreigners from pirates in Rivers

However, the abductions of foreigners are more predominant in the Niger Delta region and not the north.

No group has claimed responsibility for this latest incident.