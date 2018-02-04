Home > News > Local >

Fire destroys FRCN station in Ilesa

In Osun State Fire destroys FRCN station in Ilesa

The incident which started at about 5 pm on Saturday destroyed equipment worth millions of naira.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fire kills nine family members in Kebbi [File Photo] play

Fire kills nine family members in Kebbi [File Photo]

(Green Star Net)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria Gold FM (FRCN), Ilesa, has been gutted by fire, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The incident which started at about 5 pm on Saturday destroyed equipment worth millions of naira.

According to eye witness, it took the intervention of men of the Osun State Fire Service in Ilesa to put out the fire after about an hour.

Places affected are the live and recording studios, engineering, programmes, marketing, Accounts and Administration departments.

An announcer who was on duty at the time of the incident, Ronke Olaitnan, who spoke with NAN could not ascertain the cause of the fire incident.

As at the time of filling this report, the Divisional Police Officer of Ayeso Police Station was on ground with his men and sympathizers to render help.

The Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Gold FM, Mr Isaac Haastrup, said it was an unfortunate incident.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obasanjo Ex-President says Buhari ignored federal character in...bullet
2 Alex Ekwueme Live updates as Nigeria's ex VP is buried in Anambrabullet
3 Alex Ekwueme Buhari names federal university after late politicianbullet

Related Articles

Osun Polls FRSC issues travel advisory
Aregbesola Governor to spend N48.73B on Ilesa water, sanitation project
Aregbesola Court says Governor's State of Osun is illegal
Sakarai ko soko? Dan shekara 29 yayi ma tsohuwa yar shekara 87 fyade har ta suma
Randy He-Goat 'I only did it twice with her' - Suspected rapist of 85-yr-old woman
#Ilesagovthighschool This is why people are talking about Ilesa government high school [PHOTOS]
In Osun Government tasks citizens on prompt payment of taxes
In Osun 3 alleged cult members remanded in prison for murder

Local

IGP should bring an end to Benue killings or resign - Ortom
Ortom Police IG should bring an end to Benue killings or resign - Governor
Nigerian army boasts of complete defeat of Boko Haram
Boko Haram Nigerian army boasts of complete defeat of terrorists
2 London houses linked to Saraki up for probe
Unexplained Wealth Orders 2 London houses linked to Saraki up for probe
Cattle breeders. The Miyetti Allah
Nasarawa killings Miyetti Allah wants FG to deploy military to border towns