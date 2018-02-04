Fire destroys FRCN station in Ilesa

news

The Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria Gold FM (FRCN), Ilesa, has been gutted by fire, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The incident which started at about 5 pm on Saturday destroyed equipment worth millions of naira.

According to eye witness, it took the intervention of men of the Osun State Fire Service in Ilesa to put out the fire after about an hour.

Places affected are the live and recording studios, engineering, programmes, marketing, Accounts and Administration departments.

An announcer who was on duty at the time of the incident, Ronke Olaitnan, who spoke with NAN could not ascertain the cause of the fire incident.

As at the time of filling this report, the Divisional Police Officer of Ayeso Police Station was on ground with his men and sympathizers to render help.

The Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Gold FM, Mr Isaac Haastrup, said it was an unfortunate incident.