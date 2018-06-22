Pulse.ng logo
Zamfara Killings: FG has vindicated me on Yari's failure, says Marafa

Senator Marafa says the Federal Government has vindicated him on Governor Yari's failure to end the killings in Zamfara state.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Senator Kabiru Marafa said a militia have taken over Zamfara and the state governor, Abdulaziz Yari is aware. play Senator Marafa says Federal Government's comment on Zamfara killings has vindicated him. (Guardian)
Senator Kabir Marafa says the Federal Government has vindicated him on the “failure” of Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara to stop banditry in the state.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, at the opening of the 67th International Press Institute Congress on Thursday, June 21, 2018, blamed Governor Yari for the attacks in the state.

“Good governance is the final solution to the security challenges in Zamfara, it is not the number of soldiers,” Dambazau said.

Bandits have continued to attack communities in Zamfara state killing thousands of indigenes.

Marafa who represents Zamfara Central Senatorial District accused Governor Yari of failing to heed to useful advice on how to end the menace.

ALSO READ: Militia have taken over Zamfara state, says Senator Marafa

"Zamfara state is our only state we must therefore put all hands on deck to make it work," Marafa said.

“Like the Federal Government, I have faulted the Governor's halfhearted approach to the problem of banditry that had grounded almost all activities in the state.

“The first step to end the banditry is for the Governor to show courage by bringing those around him that are accused of having a hand in the business to book.

“While the second and most important one is taking his job serious by stopping without further delay all his regular trips to Abuja and outside the country and concentrate on providing the much needed leadership in the state,” he added.

The senator counselled the Governor to stop blaming Buhari for his failures.

"He (Yari) should discard the secondary responsibility of Governors forum chair and concentrate on his primary responsibility of providing security of lives and property of the people of the state.

"If he remains an absentee Governor, there is no how he can tackle the menace of banditry in the state. It is only when he is on ground that other things can take shape for the good of the state," he said.

Senator Marafa had earlier raised an alarm of militia presence in Zamfara state.

Governor Yari reportedly threatened to end Senator Marafa's political career in Zamfara state.

The Senator however, said he would continue to put the killings in Zamfara on the front burner until the matter is brought under control.

