Home > News > Local >

Marafa: Militia has taken over Zamfara state… but Governor Yari knows

Yari Militia have taken over Zamfara state, says Senator Marafa

“Zamfara state is now under the control of the militia and the saddest thing is that Governor Yari knows these people," Marafa said.

  • Published:
Senator Kabiru Marafa said a militia have taken over Zamfara and the state governor, Abdulaziz Yari is aware. play

Senator Kabiru Marafa said a militia have taken over Zamfara and the state governor, Abdulaziz Yari is aware.

(Guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senator Kabiru Marafa has alleged that a militia has taken over Zamfara state.

Speaking at plenary on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, Marafa noted that the Zamfara state governor, Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, his deputy as well as the Police commissioner aware aware of the presence of the militia.

He alleged that the militia were settling disputes between communities in the bush.

His words: “Zamfara state is now under the control of the militia and the saddest thing is that the governor knows these people, the deputy governor and the commissioner of police know these people.

Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, Zamfara state Governor play

Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, Zamfara state Governor

(Punch)

 

“I want to say it again and again that the governor knows the perpetrators of this crime. They move around freely with their arms.

ALSO READ: Senator says his colleagues are afraid of Buhari

“I said it yesterday I was home during the fuel crisis. In my own town, they are the ones that judge between people.

“The people no longer go to the local authorities like the emirs and chiefs; they don’t go to police. iI there is a problem they go to the bush and tell these people that ‘I have a problem with somebody. They settle these issues right inside the bush,”  Marafa declared.

Meanwhile, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to either address the security challenge in the country or resign.

Bruce said Senate President Bukola Saraki would be a better replacement for Buhari.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Patience Jonathan FG demolishes ex-First Lady's Abuja property (PHOTO)bullet
2 Pius Anyim How ex-SGF allegedly got N575m from Dasukibullet
3 In Lagos Customs officers shoot man to death for smuggling ricebullet

Related Articles

Ben Muray-Bruce Senator says Saraki should replace Buhari as President
Fuel Scarcity Real reason why queues won't disappear soon
Kachikwu NNPC records N85.5B loss on petrol importation - Minister
Fuel Scarcity Kachikwu, Baru to appear before Senate today
In Zamfara DPR to sanction 4 filling stations
Fuel Scarcity Saraki directs Senate committee to cut short recess, convene meeting
Kabir Marafa Senator says Governor Yari is not from Zamfara state
Saraki Senate summons Kachikwu, Baru over fuel scarcity
Abubakar Bello Niger Governor signs Pension Act into law
Fuel Scarcity Senate summons NNPC GMD, to conduct nationwide inspection of filling stations

Local

Maina sues AGF, EFCC, INTERPOL for being declared wanted
Abdulrasheed Maina Attorney General obtains court order to stop reinstatement investigation
Kwara directs Police to ensure compliance with compensation mechanism
In Kwara Governor dissolves cabinet, drops advisers and assistants
Buhari, Saraki, Dogara
Dogara Speaker urges Buhari to sign PIGB into law
President Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari We’re making steady, remarkable progress in agriculture, says President