Senator Kabiru Marafa has alleged that a militia has taken over Zamfara state.

Speaking at plenary on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, Marafa noted that the Zamfara state governor, Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, his deputy as well as the Police commissioner aware aware of the presence of the militia.

He alleged that the militia were settling disputes between communities in the bush.

His words: “Zamfara state is now under the control of the militia and the saddest thing is that the governor knows these people, the deputy governor and the commissioner of police know these people.

“I want to say it again and again that the governor knows the perpetrators of this crime. They move around freely with their arms.

“I said it yesterday I was home during the fuel crisis. In my own town, they are the ones that judge between people.

“The people no longer go to the local authorities like the emirs and chiefs; they don’t go to police. iI there is a problem they go to the bush and tell these people that ‘I have a problem with somebody. They settle these issues right inside the bush,” Marafa declared.

