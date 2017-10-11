Home > News > Local >

EFCC set to auction seized petroleum products

EFCC Agency set to auction seized petroleum products

The EFCC reportedly held a "pre-bid meeting" with shortlisted auctioneers in Abuja on Tuesday, October 10.

  • Published:
EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu play

EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

(File)
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has begun the process of auctioning seized Petroleum products and vessels from oil bunkers.

The anti-graft commission reportedly had a "pre-bid meeting" with shortlisted auctioneers in Abuja on Tuesday, October 10.

The Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu was quoted saying that the meeting was to give every interested company a fair chance to participate in the exercise.

Olusina Ogundimu, the deputy director of procurement of the EFCC, represented Magu at the meeting.

Ogundimu said, "bidders are expected to submit the proposals on October 17, 2017, after which the evaluation committee shall sit to evaluate, review, select and recommend the successful auctioneers for engagement."

ALSO READ: EFCC recovers N328.9bn from 9 oil marketers

According to him, the meeting will help educate bidders on the guidelines for the auction.

