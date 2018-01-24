Home > News > Local >

EFCC arrests, detains ex-SGF, Babachir Lawal

Babachir Lawal EFCC detains ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission detained Lawal for alleged fraud to the tune of N223m.

EFCC arrests, detains ex-SGF, Babachir Lawal play Babachir Lawal (Sahara Reporters)
The controversial ex-past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has been detained by the EFCC.

Punch reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission detained Lawal for alleged fraud to the tune of N223m.

It was further reported that Lawal was detained by the anti-graft agency after arriving at the Abuja office of the EFCC around 11am on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

The acting Spokesman for the EFCC, Samin Amaddin, reportedly confirmed Lawal’s arrest.

ALSO READ: Presidency to comment on Babachir Lawal saga soon

Buhari sacks Babachir Lawal

Babachir Lawal play

Babachir Lawal
 

President Muhammadu Buhari sacked the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and Director of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayodele Oke in October 2017.

The president promptly replaced Lawal with Boss Mustapha as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation with immediate effect.

Babachir's suspension details

The president suspended Lawal on April 19 due to allegations of his complicity in the misappropriation of funds earmarked for the welfare of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) through the Presidential Initiative on North East (PINE).

He was indicted by an ad-hoc Senate committee who alleged that he had awarded a contract of over N200 million to dispose of 'invasive plant species' in IDP camps to a company where he had vested interest.

