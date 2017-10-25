Senator Dino Melaye has alleged that Kogi state workers currently live like internally displaced persons (IDPs) under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello.

Melaye expressed displeasure over the case of a director in the state who allegedly committed suicide over the non-payment of his salaries and allowances for over nine months.

Speaking at plenary on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, Melaye accused the Kogi state government of owing its workers over 21 months.

Melaye urged Senate President Bukola Saraki to seek an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari on the issue of non-payment of salaries by the Kogi state government.

“With bleeding hearts, I present the pitiable of civil servants in Kogi state,” Melaye said.

“Today, in my state we live in perilous time and vicissitude. The social media and newspapers have been a washed few days with unfortunate incident of a civil servant who committed suicide upon receiving information that his wife gave birth to triplet.

“He is being owed 11 months’ salary. Another civil servant was seen crying because he could not provide three thousand naira for drugs and the child died.

“Workers are being owed 16 to 21 months’ salary. The Kogi government replied saying the man is not owed 11 months’ salary but just 9 months’ salary.

“Nigeria Labour Congress had appealed to Nigerians to please give materials to civil servants in kogi state because they have been declared as Internally Displaced Person. They also said that there is going to be a massive procession in Kogi state.

“This has made the state become ungovernable. Mr. President, you should not only intervene but see President Muhammadu Buhari on the calamitous situation in Kogi state.

Their salaries must be paid; pensioners must be paid. How many more people will commit suicide before Yahaya Bello pays salaries? We don’t want to see more deaths in Kogi sate,” he added.

The Senate President, however, did not make any comments on the issue.