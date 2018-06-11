Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Dangote, Peugeot-Citroen partnership excites MAN

Automobile Development Dangote, Peugeot-Citroen partnership excites MAN

“If we are able to have more of these partnerships and implement appropriate policies to maintain the resurgence, we will automatically rebuild small-scale industries.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has applauded the partnership between Dangote, Peugeot-Citroen and five State Governments in automobile manufacturing.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadri, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos that the partnership would revive the automobile industry in Nigeria.

“If we are able to have more of these partnerships and implement appropriate policies to maintain the resurgence, we will automatically rebuild small-scale industries.

The director-general recalled that many years ago, the automobile sector had recorded 34 per cent success rate in local sourcing of Peugeot parts but that the industry suddenly suffered severe decline.

Ajayi-Kadri described the resuscitation of the sector as a positive development, saying that it would boost the confidence of investors interested in the sector.

NAN learnt that that the partnership would begin to roll out vehicles next year and that 3,500 units of vehicles would be produced in the first year, to be increased to about 10,000 units later.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Oyo State Government declares June 12 as public holidaybullet
2 Falana 'We won't let FG violate your rights', Lawyer tells Obasanjobullet
3 Fayose Governor says Obasanjo deserves the humiliation he’s gettingbullet

Related Articles

Tramadol NAFDAC says Customs only released 9 out of 35 seized containers
In Adamawa Government confirms 1 dead, 2 injured in an explosion in Mubi
Codeine Why abuse of the drug is prevalent in the North
Moji Adeyeye NAFDAC clears backlog of 6,000 applications, says DG
Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC issues alert over collapsed bridge on Mokwa-Jebba road
Opeyemi Bamidele Ex-lawmaker shot during Fayemi’s rally flown abroad for further treatment
Buhari, Obasanjo War Stop washing your dirty linen in public - Bode George
June 12 MKO Abiola’s contender, Tofa asks Buhari to reconsider Democracy Day declaration

Local

Govt. suspends 3 traditional rulers in Konshisha LGA
In Benue Govt. suspends 3 traditional rulers in Konshisha LGA
Ramadan: Pray for Ambode to do more, aide urges residents
Ramadan Pray for Ambode to do more, aide urges residents
Suicide bomber kills self in failed suicide attempt in market
In Borno Suicide bomber kills self in failed suicide attempt in market
Suicide bomber kills 1 CJTF, injures 4
In Borno Suicide bomber kills 1 CJTF, injures 4