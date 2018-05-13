Home > News > Local >

Crude oil marketing Chief, appointed Nigeria’s OPEC representative

Mele Kyari NNPC crude oil marketing Chief, appointed Nigeria’s OPEC representative

The NNPC said this on Sunday in Abuja in a statement by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mele Kyari play

Mele Kyari

(PM News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says its Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division, Mallam Mele Kyari has been appointed Nigeria’s National Representative to the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The NNPC said this on Sunday in Abuja in a statement by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu.

According to Ughamadu, the appointment is made by Nigeria’s Head of Delegation to the OPEC Conference and Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu.

Ughamadu noted that the position required Kyari to lead Nigeria’s team to the OPEC Economic Commission Board which precedes the bi-annual meetings of the OPEC Ministerial conference.

The Board has the task of reviewing the global oil markets and make input from the perspectives of the individual member countries.

Ughamadu explained that Kyari may also be required to provide support to Kachikwu and the OPEC Governor in the performance of Nigeria’s roles and participation in OPEC matters.

Kyari, a Geologist, has prerequisite certification in petroleum economics and crude oil and gas trading.

Within the last 26 years, he has traversed the entire value chain of the petroleum industry posting resounding performance in all his assignments and duty posts.

Under his watch, the Crude Oil Marketing Division has recorded noticeable transformation in the management and sales of the various Nigeria’s crude oil grades via an infusion of transparency and automation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Habibu Almu Sudanese police say Nigerian diplomat's death was a criminal actbullet
2 Buhari President cuts London trip short, returns to Nigeriabullet
3 Codeine NAFDAC lifts shutdown on Emzor, two other Pharmaceutical...bullet

Related Articles

Finance Indonesia demands more for crude oil from Nigeria to meet local needs
Baru NNPC boss says Nigeria has seen the last days of fuel scarcity
NNPC Corporation says 98% of documents in crude sale transactions are fake
NNPC Corporation commences online monitoring of oil swap scheme
NNPC Corporation warns bidders to beware of fraudsters
NNPC Is petrol price about to go up again?
Fuel Price Hike These NNPC 'Ogas' are messing with us
Fuel Price No plan to increase petrol cost – NNPC
Fuel Price ‘We can’t keep selling petrol at N145,’ NNPC says
NNPC Total, Varo Energy, Cepsa and ENI get new crude for product swap deals

Local

Nigerian woman 'unjustly' kicked off United Airlines flight
United Airlines Nigerian woman allegedly kicked off flight after white man complained she smelled
Scene of the burning at Olusosun Dumpsite, Ojota, Lagos
In Lagos Landfill can generate 25 megawatts – Environmentalist
Borno State Police Commissioner, Mr. Damian Chukwu
In Borno State Police investigate ritual activities
Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General
Ebola WHO D-G arrives Kinshasa, assesses needs of response