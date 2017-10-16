Home > News > Local >

Court orders prosecution to serve Senator Misau before Oct 19

Misau Court orders prosecution to serve Senator before October 19

  • Published:
Senator Isah Hamma Misau play

Senator Isah Hamma Misau

(Daily Trust)
An FCT High Court on Monday ordered the prosecution to serve Senator Isah Misau (APC-Bauchi South) with court process of alleged injurious falsehood before Oct. 19.

The Federal Government had instituted a five-count charge bordering on injurious falsehood against Misau representing Bauchi South senatorial district.

Justice Ishaq Bello made the order at the hearing of the case in which the defendant was absent.

Beĺlo said that there was no proof that the senator evaded service and ordered the prosecution to serve him before Oct. 19 the next adjourned date.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Hadi Saleh, prayed the court to summon Misau to come to the court in accordance with Sections 113 and 114 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2017.

Saleh had earlier told the court that Misau evaded service.

