CNN anchor takes a swipe at Buhari, says kidnap is a disgrace

CNN correspondent, Isha Sesay has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari who said the kidnap of 105 girls in Dapchi is a national disaster.

The cable TV anchor said the kidnap is not a national disaster but a national disgrace.

Sesay made this known in some of her tweets on Saturday, February 24, 2018 while lending her voice to the release of the girls kidnapped in Dapchi area of Yobe state on Monday, February 19, 2018.

"Nigeria's President Buhari calls abduction of DapchiGirls "a national disaster." That's an understatement - it's a national disgrace. More girls taken - again?? Yobe ChibokGirls," Sesay had tweeted.

Sesay further tweeted: "I want to live in a world where the lives of the DapchiGirls are held to be just as important as those of kids in other places. A world where everyone is talking about schoolgirls being stolen by terrorists. Is that too much to as."

And when a follower tried convincing her, she insisted that the word disgrace captures blame and responsibility by the Nigerian government.

"Nope! "National disaster" doesn't cut it. I'm taking "national disgrace" which implies blame and responsibility," she tweeted.

On Monday, February 19, 2018, the men of the Boko Haram sect invaded a part of Yobe State including the Government Girls Secondary School in Dapchi kidnapping several students and reigning terror on the school and the village.

According to a forum of parents of missing students, the number of girls in captivity have been given as 105.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the girls kidnap saying it's a national disaster.

US condemns kidnap of school girls in Yobe

The United States of America condemned the abduction of over 90 school girls from Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state.

The Spokesperson of the US Department of State, Ms Heather Nauert, at a press briefing on Thursday, said “We are still trying to get all the details about that but we wanted to mention that we condemn in the strongest possible terms the terror attack on a school earlier this week in north-eastern Nigeria.

“The choice of targets including schools, markets and places of worship reflect the brutality of terror organisations.

“The victims in the attacks were girls who were simply seeking an education.”

“We continue to support Nigeria’s efforts to counter the terror group.

“We also support Nigeria’s efforts to enable more than two million displaced in the Lake Chad region to return home safely.

“United States continues to provide humanitarian assistance to those who were affected by the violence,” Nauert added.

British military offers to assist Nigeria in rescuing 105 kidnapped girls

The British military has offered to assist the Nigerian Army in the search and rescue operation launched for the 105 girls kidnapped in Dapchi, Yobe State.

The Guardian reports that the British army led by Major Ian Robertson, the general advisor, British Military Advisory and Training Team (BMATT) in Nigeria, recently made this known.

Condemning the attack and kidnapping of the school girls from Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Dapchi, Robertson lamented the fact that girls’ schools have become soft targets for insurgents.