24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

The headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Abuja is on fire.

People were seen fleeing the scene of the fire incident in a video obtained from Instablog9ja.

CBN headquarters goes up in flames in Abuja A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on May 1, 2018 at 10:54am PDT

The cause of the fire is yet unknown, but according to reports, attempts are being made to pout out the fire.

No official statement has been made yet.

Pulse News will keep you posted.