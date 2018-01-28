Home > News > Local >

CAN donates relief materials to 8,000 IDPs in Nasarawa

In Nasarawa CAN donates relief materials to 8,000 IDPs

Joseph Masin, state Chairman of CAN made the donations comprising 10 bags of gari, 20 bags of rice and assorted clothes to IDPs in kaderko, in Keana Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

  • Published:
Christian Association of Nigeria play

Christian Association of Nigeria

(Champion Newspapers)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Nasarawa State on Sunday donated relief materials to over 8, 000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camped in the state.

Joseph Masin, state Chairman of CAN made the donations comprising 10 bags of gari, 20 bags of rice and assorted clothes to IDPs in kaderko, in Keana Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IDPs, who are mostly Tivs, were allegedly chased out from their communities bordering Benue State by suspected herdsmen.

NAN also reports that they were currently camped in 15 camps in Keana alone.

The Chairman said they were not only there to distribute relief materials, but to also share in the pains of the IDPs who lost some of their loved ones during the attack.

It is a very pathetic situation to see children, women and the aged being forced and dislodged from their homes.

“Despite all the killings going on simultaneously in many states of the country, our military that fought and restored peace in other African countries were able to do little or nothing.

“Government should urgently deploy the military to the border towns between Nasarawa and Benue in order to restore peace and return the people to their homes,’’ he added.

The CAN Chairman also urged the Federal Government to drop the idea of cattle colonies and adopt ranches system as it was the only way to curtail herdsmen/farmers crisis.

Mr Christopher Gbongbo, the spokesperson of the IDPs, who received the items on behalf of the IDPs, expressed gratitude to CAN for the gesture.

He however, regretted that no government official or agency had visited nor sent relief materials to the camps in Keana.

Gbongbo, therefore, appealed to both state and federal governments to come to their aid as well as deploy military to the area.

The highlight of the occasion includes special prayers for the return of peace and normalcy in the area by CAN.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you in...bullet
2 Babachir Lawal EFCC denies link between Obasanjo's letter and ex-SGF...bullet
3 Boko Haram Female soldiers celebrate deployment to North-East [VIDEO]bullet

Related Articles

Benue Killings Muslim group criticises CAN over hate speech
Benue Attacks Jama’atu Nasir Islam blames CAN for killings
Benue Killings ‘These people are criminals, not Fulani herdsmen’ — Sultan of Sokoto
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, January 17, 2018]
Buhari Presidency replies CAN, says President poses no threat to democracy
Pulse List 7 ways to honour the dead around the world
Benue Killings What Oyedepo, Adeboye say about crisis
Ganduje Governor calls for peace, religious harmony among Nigerians
Kidnapping Serial abductions of doctors in Calabar sparks NMA protest

Local

Car crash.
In Ondo 10 die in road crashes on Ijebu Ode-Ore expressway
World Leprosy Day
World Leprosy Day Cleric cautions against stigmatisation
Okojie has advised President Buhari to quietly retire
Muhammadu Buhari President felicitates with Emeka Wogu at 53
2018 Prophecy: Prophet Nwoko says Buhari will not win in 2019
Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu Presidential aide vows to ensure re-election of President Buhari