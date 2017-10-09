Home > News > Local >

Buhari's absence made Nnamdi Kanu strengthen IPOB - First lady

Aisha Buhari First lady says Buhari’s absence made Nnamdi Kanu strengthen IPOB

Aisha Buhari reportedly stressed that Nnamdi Kan and the IPOB gained grounds while President Buhari was out of the country on medical vacation.

Nigeria's first lady, Aisha Buhari, has blamed the activities of Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB on President Muhammadu Buhari's prolonged health vacation.

In a report by TheCable, the wife of the president reportedly stressed that Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), gained grounds while her husband was receiving medical attention in London.

Mrs Buhari reportedly said: "As a result of the president spending several months outside Nigeria, a 40-year-old man who was still living in his father’s house created a state out of a state and that is a major set back for the country.”

The first lady reportedly made this known while peaking at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, October 9, 2017.

ALSO READ: President Buhari shades Nnamdi Kanu

During the 103 days which Buhari spent treating an undisclosed ailment in the UK, Kanu reached out to thousands of his supporters, vowing to ensure the realisation of Biafra.

