Buhari leaves Abuja for London visit

President Muhammadu Buhari has left Abuja for the United Kingdom ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings scheduled to hold between April 18 to 20.

The president left the capital just hours after he officially announced his intention to seek re-election in the 2019 presidential election during a meeting with the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, April 9, 2018.

The president is expected to sit down with British Prime Minister, Theresa May, ahead of the meetings, to discuss Nigeria-British relations.

He'll also meet the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Plc, Ben van Beurden, in connection with the oil giant's plan to invest $15 billion in Nigeria's oil industry.

He will also meet with the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Rev. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, as well as prominent British and Nigerians residing in Britain.