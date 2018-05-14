Buhari lands in Jigawa for 2-day visit

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Jigawa state capital, Dutse, on Monday, May 14, 2018, to commence his official two-day working visit to the state.

The president was received at the Dutse Airport on Monday morning by Jigawa state govenor, Abubakar Badaru; Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; Bauchi state governor, Abdullahi Abubakar; and Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari.

The Jigawa State Executive Council as well as traditional rulers such as Emir of Dutse, Nuhu Sanusi; Emir of Kazaure, Najib Adamu; Emir of Rimgim, Abubakar Mahmoud; and Emir of Gumel, Ahmadu Sani were also at the airport to welcome the president to the state.

While in Jigawa state , President Buhari is expected to commission some state projects including the commissioning of Tasheguwa-Guri Road, and Abunabo-Kadira-Guri Road.

He will also flag off the Hadejia valley irrigation at Auyo Local government area, commission the Desina water scheme in Dutse, and inaugurate the Jigawa state social intervention programmes and mini agricultural show.