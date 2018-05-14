Home > News > Local >

Buhari lands in Jigawa for 2-day visit

Buhari President lands in Jigawa for 2-day visit

President Buhari is expected to commission some state projects while in Jigawa for two days.

  • Published:
Buhari lands in Jigawa for 2-day visit play

President Muhammadu Buhari with Jigawa state govenor, Abubakar Badaru (right), and Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje (left) in Dutse

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Jigawa state capital, Dutse, on Monday, May 14, 2018, to commence his official two-day working visit to the state.

The president was received at the Dutse Airport on Monday morning by Jigawa state govenor, Abubakar Badaru; Kano state governor,  Abdullahi Ganduje; Bauchi state governor, Abdullahi Abubakar; and Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari.

The Jigawa State Executive Council as well as traditional rulers such as Emir of Dutse, Nuhu Sanusi; Emir of Kazaure, Najib Adamu; Emir of Rimgim, Abubakar Mahmoud; and Emir of Gumel, Ahmadu Sani were also at the airport to welcome the president to the state.

While in Jigawa state, President Buhari is expected to commission some state projects including the commissioning of Tasheguwa-Guri Road, and Abunabo-Kadira-Guri Road.

He will also flag off the Hadejia valley irrigation at Auyo Local government area, commission the Desina water scheme in Dutse, and inaugurate the Jigawa state social intervention programmes and mini agricultural show.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Codeine NAFDAC lifts shutdown on Emzor, two other Pharmaceutical companiesbullet
2 Habibu Almu Sudanese police arrest woman over murder of Nigerian diplomatbullet
3 Synagogue Building Collapse Police says an aircraft flew over just...bullet

Related Articles

Leah Sharibu Dapchi schoolgirl turns 15 in Boko Haram captivity
Buhari President congratulates Fayemi for winning APC Guber ticket
Buhari President congratulates Badejo-Okusanya on re-election as APRA President
Buhari Group launches online TV to showcase president’s achievements
Buhari Health Minister doesn't see anything wrong with President's medical trips to London [VIDEO]
In Jigawa State Buhari’s Visit: Hisbah mobilises 500 personnel
Obasanjo Ex-President deceiving Nigerians again — Yoruba Ronu
Buhari President condoles CAN over death of its Gen. Sec, Asake

Local

Police debunk speculation of alleged bomb blast at Enugu Church
Enugu Church Police debunk speculation of alleged bomb blast
NAF airlifts, treats hostages rescued from Sambisa Forest
Airforce Gunmen kill Airman at NAF helipad in Bayelsa
Police shut down Kano House of Assembly to stop impeachment
In Kano Police shut down House of Assembly to stop impeachment
Dapchi girl, Leah Sharibu, turns 15 in Boko Haram captivity
Leah Sharibu Dapchi schoolgirl turns 15 in Boko Haram captivity