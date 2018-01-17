Buhari congratulates Anyaoku on 85th birthday

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with a former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Eleazar Anyaoku, on his 85th birthday, set to take place on Thursday, January 18, 2018.

In a statement signed by the president's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday, January 17, he praised the resourcefulness and patriotism of the diplomat who is the Ichie Adazie of Obosi.

The statement read, "President Buhari congratulates all the professional colleagues, family members and friends of the highly resourceful diplomat and elder statesman whose resume on international diplomacy and community development continues to inspire and instruct on the power of discipline, focus and knowledge.

"As the first and so far the only African Secretary General of the Commonwealth, the President affirms that Chief Anyaoku contributed seminally to Nigeria's return to democracy in 1999, combining his thorough understanding of the peculiarities of the political structures, with his office and international network of friends to garner support for the country’s transition.

"President Buhari extols Chief Anyaoku's unwavering patriotism and commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria as he continues to contribute to national affairs, through formal and informal advice to Presidents, including chairing the meeting that led to the adoption of the Abuja Accord, by which all the presidential candidates in 2015 committed themselves and their political parties to non-violent campaigns and acceptance of the results in good faith."

The president further prayed for longer life for Chief Anyaoku to enable him serve the country.