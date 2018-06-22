Pulse.ng logo
Buhari appoints, reappoints new heads of federal agencies

Information on the appointments are in a statement signed by Olusegun Adekunle, the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Friday in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of new heads of federal agencies and renewed others.

For the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr Adeola Adetunji, Prof. Mike Obadan, Prof. Justitia Nnabuko and Prof. Ummu Jalingo were appointed as Non-Executive Directors.

According to the statement, their appointment is to take effect from June 7, 2018 for an initial period of four years.

Also, Prof. Abdullahi Dasilva Yusuf was appointed as Chief Medical Director, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, for an initial period of four years, with effect from June 19, 2018.

Dr Pauline N. Ikwugbu is the new Provost, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, for an initial period of four years, with effect from March 19, 2018.

Other appointments renewed by Buhari are as follows: Dr Ogbonnia Ibe-Enwo as Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Unwana Afikpo, Ebonyi, for a second term of four years, with effect from Aug. 7, 2018.

Also, Olusegun Olarenwaju Aluko has been reappointed as Rector, Federal Polytechnic, IIaro, Ogun State
for a second term of four years, with effect from Sept. 25, 2018.

Prof. Sunday Onohaebi, Rector, National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi, Edo, also reappointed for final term of four years, with effect from July 25, 2018.

The president urged the new appointees to regard their appointments as a call to national service.

He also urged them to carry out their responsibilities with diligence and prompt response to the yearnings of the public. 

