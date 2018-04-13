Home > News > Local >

Borno Govt confirms 3 dead from fresh cholera outbreak

Cholera Borno Government confirms 3 dead from fresh disease outbreak

Mshelia made the disclosure when the Director General, World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Ghebrayesus, visited the WHO’s Emergency and Response Centre on Friday in Maiduguri.

  • Published:
In Haiti, the story's similar. Underfunded hospitals are forced to care for huge populations of people — especially after natural disasters like hurricanes. play

In Haiti, the story's similar. Underfunded hospitals are forced to care for huge populations of people — especially after natural disasters like hurricanes.

(REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

No fewer than three persons died in fresh cholera outbreak in Kukawa Local Government area of Borno, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Haruna Mshelia, has said.

Mshelia made the disclosure when the Director General, World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Ghebrayesus, visited the WHO’s Emergency and Response Centre on Friday in Maiduguri.

He said that about 700 cases of cholera were recorded in Baga, Doron Baga and Kukawa in the past weeks.

He said that the state government in collaboration with WHO and other partner agencies had scaled up activities to combat the outbreak in the affected communities.

Mshelia said the state government in the past six months conducted vaccination to control the disease.

The commissioner added that the state government, with the support from WHO and other organizations, had also executed various programmes to control, hepatitis E, malaria, polio, measles, meningitis and other diseases.

Mshelia called for closer collaboration with WHO to enhance healthcare delivery in the state.

Ghebrayesus assured of WHO’s commitment to contain the spread of cholera, polio and other diseases in the state.

He said: “The current cholera outbreak was recorded in areas where vaccination was not conducted. The outbreak would be analysed to avert future ocurrence.”

He commanded the state government for demonstrating the political will to control the outbreak and transform healthcare service delivery in the state.

It would be recalled that 61 persons died of cholera between June and December, 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Watch footage of bank robbery that claimed over 30 livesbullet
2 Buhari Why President declared second term ambition before London tripbullet
3 Pulse Opinion This is why it was so easy for robbers to kill 30 in Offabullet

Related Articles

Yemen UN says needs $350 mn, calling it 'peanuts'
In Bauchi Cholera, Lassa fever kill 14
Tech Hospital rooms in 9 countries around the world reveal the global disparity in healthcare
In Yemen War leaves people struggling to buy fuel to cook
Politics Nigeria, Chad to get $128million aid as Tillerson begins 5-nation Africa tour
Welfare FG to launch Water, Sanitation Fund
Cholera Bauchi State official confirms death of 2
In DR Congo Congolese cross a lake to escape an inferno
World Haiti suspends Oxfam Great Britain after sex scandal
In Malawi Cholera outbreak kills nine

Local

Boko Haram has abducted more than 1,000 children since 2013
UNICEF Boko Haram has abducted more than 1,000 children since 2013
A Congolese health worker prepares to vaccinate a resident against yellow fever outside a church in Gombe district of the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Ross
Yellow Fever FG solicits WHO’s support on establishment of regional laboratory
Personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.
NSCDC Agency arrests 8 suspected Boko Haram kingpins, prosecutes over 100 vandals
PSP will now partner Visionscape to clear refuse in Lagos
In Lagos Government pays N9.3bn as pension in 1 yr.