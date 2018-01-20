Home > News > Local >

Benue residents living in fear – Governor Ortom

Benue Attacks Residents are still living in fear – Governor Ortom

Ortom also accused members of Kautal Hore of masterminding the recent attacks, and called on the police to arrest the group.

  • Published:
Benue residents living in fear – Governor Ortom play

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State

(36NG)
Governor Samuel Ortom has said that residents of Benue state, now live in fear, due to the constant attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

The Governor said this while hosting All Progressives Congress (APC’s) northern Governors’ forum.

Ortom said that despite the initial attacks of January 1 and 2, 2018, the Fulani herdsmen have attacked vulnerable communities several times.

While pledging his loyalty to President Buhari’s administration, the Benue state Governor also urged leaders to stand by the truth.

He also accused members of Kautal Hore of masterminding the recent attacks, and called on the police to arrest the group.

Ortom said “We thank God that peace is gradually returning to the state, but there are still pockets of challenges here; we know the challenges will soon be over because our people are always alert to give useful information to security operatives around.

ALSO READ: Expect more bloodshed – Herdsmen warn

“Let me tell you that our people are still living in fear and are under siege because of the series of threat by the Kautal Hore, which started the threat seven months ago. Theirs are not mere threats.

“We have evidence against them. What we are saying is that the Federal Government should arrest the leadership of Kautal Hore.”

Tunde Bakare condemns Buhari over Fulani herdsmen attacks

The Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly (LRA), Tunde Bakare recently criticised Buhari’s administration for doing nothing about the Fulani herdsmen attacks in Benue.

Bakare also said that Buhari’s silence has permitted genocide in various parts of the country.

The pastor also released a letter written by a former Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, informing President Buhari of impending attacks by Fulani herdsmen, 18 months ago.

