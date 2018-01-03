Home > News > Local >

Baru orders assessment of Escravos-Lagos gas pipeline fire

NNPC Baru orders assessment of Escravos-Lagos gas pipeline fire

Ughamadu noted that the affected pipeline was a natural gas line which supplied the commodity from Escravos region of the Niger Delta area to Lagos.

  • Published:
NNPC boss, Baru, believes fuel scarcity crisis is over play

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Maikanti Baru

(The Guardian NG)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Dr Maikanti Baru, has ordered the immediate assessment of fire incident on Escravos to Lagos Pipeline (ELP).

The order is in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by the NNPC Spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu.

Ughamadu noted that the affected pipeline was a natural gas line which supplied the commodity from Escravos region of the Niger Delta area to Lagos.

According to him, gas supply to some states will be affected as a result of the inferno.

The spokesman stated that “the pipeline also supplies gas to power plants in the South-West, in addition to feeding the West Africa Gas Pipeline System.

“The incineration of the ELP which was built in 1989 was suspected to have been caused by bush fire on Jan. 2, at Abakila in Ondo State.

“NNPC firemen were drafted to the scene and were able to contain the fire from the leak point of the pipeline incident. However, the fire could not be extinguished due to the high pressure of the line.

“To put off the fire, the line would require being isolated and depressurized, which might lead to complete shutdown of the pipeline segment for repair works to be carried out.

“The exercise will affect gas supply to customers in Ondo, Ogun and Lagos states.

“It will cause subsequent shutdown of the following power plants with a combined generating capacity of 1,143MW: Egbin, Lagos, Olorunshogo, PEL Olorunshogo, Ogun, Paras Power Plant, Ogun and Omotosho plant, Ondo State”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari 'Nigerians will vote you out in 2019,' Fr. Mbaka tells Presidentbullet
2 Fuel Scarcity We can no longer sell at N145 per litre - oil marketersbullet
3 Buhari Here's full text of president's new year addressbullet

Related Articles

Fuel Scarcity We can no longer sell at N145 per litre - oil marketers
Fuel Crisis Nigerians won’t go into the New Year with petrol scarcity – NNPC
National Blackout Here’s why you had to use the candle last night
National Blackout TCN, GENCOS working to restore operation on national transmission grid
Niger Delta Avengers Nigerian oil rebels told to give peace talks a chance
NNPC Corporation's subsidiary declares N15.8bn profit after tax in 2016
Fuel Scarcity NNPC boss, Baru, believes crisis is over in major cities
Fuel Scarcity Group demands Baru’s immediate sack
Saraki Senate summons Kachikwu, Baru over fuel scarcity

Local

Edo targets 55,000 youths for agripreneur programme in 2018
Obu Mine Obaseki orders arrest of two BUA officials working on site
Agbakoba says 2018 budget is unconstitutional
Olisa Agbakoba Ex-President of NBA says 2018 budget is unconstitutional
Governor Ortom stoned during violent protest in Benue
Samuel Ortom Benue Governor stoned during violent protest
Govt says it didn't dare lecturers to go on strike
In Kwara Govt says it didn't dare lecturers to go on strike